Colony Group LLC Invests $210,000 in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,970 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 317,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,757,000 after buying an additional 109,606 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Dahl bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.27 per share, with a total value of $32,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

IDA opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.40. IDACORP Inc has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $292.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

