Colony Group LLC Invests $213,000 in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000.

Shares of TQQQ opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $118.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.61.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

