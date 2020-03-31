Colony Group LLC Invests $252,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Square by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 45,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,185,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,433,000 after acquiring an additional 321,411 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 149,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Square by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Square by 766.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,162,932.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens decreased their target price on Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Square from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.72.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.78. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.51 and a beta of 2.69.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.