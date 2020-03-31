Colony Group LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 202,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 996.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 123,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $99,477.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 327,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,556.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Lucey acquired 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $50,225.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,403.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOC opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

DOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

