Colony Group LLC Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,850,000 after acquiring an additional 718,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 212.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 135.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.57.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

