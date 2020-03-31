Colony Group LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,914,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821,775 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,279.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,486,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,879 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $66,605,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,568,000 after purchasing an additional 791,273 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,417,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,453,000 after buying an additional 636,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Desjardins cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.14.

RY opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average is $78.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.816 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.