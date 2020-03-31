Colony Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.81.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCL. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.69.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.