Colony Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $3,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $481.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $580.00 to $566.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.75.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.