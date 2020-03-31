Colony Group LLC Sells 15,010 Shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,045 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 15,010 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth $4,102,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at $1,169,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Groupon by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 957,659 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 471,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Groupon by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,785,475 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 297,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Groupon news, Director Robert J. Bass acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 391,904 shares in the company, valued at $333,118.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Groupon Inc has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.87 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Groupon Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRPN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $2.80 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.53.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

