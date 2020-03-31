Colony Group LLC Sells 7,653 Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,653 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Adient by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 629.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Adient news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil purchased 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,432.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerome J. Dorlack purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $35,397.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 93,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,986.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,923 shares of company stock valued at $140,419 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.67. Adient PLC has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adient PLC will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Buckingham Research upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Adient in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Adient from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.52.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

