Colony Group LLC Sells 928 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,156.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.52.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $302,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,306 shares of company stock worth $1,515,216 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.53. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

