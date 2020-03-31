Colony Group LLC Takes $253,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,853,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,160,000 after purchasing an additional 605,866 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,131,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,475,000 after purchasing an additional 494,292 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,953,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,847,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,099,000 after purchasing an additional 299,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,101,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,701,000 after purchasing an additional 318,447 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $111.02 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.03 and a 52-week high of $112.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.60.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

