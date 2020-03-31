Colony Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 61,370 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $621,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $71.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.17.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

