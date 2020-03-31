Colony Group LLC Trims Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 177,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 31,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 72,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 31,960 shares during the period. Advent International Corp MA increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,481,484 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,474,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,628 shares during the period.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

In other news, Director Donald F. Robillard, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.96 per share, for a total transaction of $93,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,482.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal A. Shear purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.28 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,500.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045 over the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.