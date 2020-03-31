Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,525 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $28,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. AJO LP grew its stake in Comerica by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 325,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after acquiring an additional 226,883 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Comerica by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.68.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMA opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.58. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

