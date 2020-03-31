ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 29.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

CNOB opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.06.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Thompson purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $25,766.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank W. Baier purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,385.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

