Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 61,577 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,577 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock opened at $131.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.93.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.