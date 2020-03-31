Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 92,769 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 326.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,769 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $23,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Ecolab by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,851,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.57.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $161.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.99 and its 200 day moving average is $190.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

