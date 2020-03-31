Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 297.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,725 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $20,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Exelon by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,735,097 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $170,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,500 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Exelon by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,918,732 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $361,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,960,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,639,436,000 after purchasing an additional 983,771 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,721,383 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 913,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $33,459,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.28. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.