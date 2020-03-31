Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 316,114 TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 316,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.65.

NYSE:TJX opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

