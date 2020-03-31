Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,240,952 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Pfizer by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

