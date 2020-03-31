Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,087,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248,735 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $32,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.00%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

