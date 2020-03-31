Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 797,889 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,861 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $19,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.31. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.78%.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,869.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

