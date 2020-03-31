Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $504.22 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $619.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $527.83 and its 200-day moving average is $555.74.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.47.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

