Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,135 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Dollar General worth $36,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $146.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $116.15 and a 52 week high of $167.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.02%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

