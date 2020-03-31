Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 121.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,023 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $21,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TH Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $191.27 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The company has a market capitalization of $479.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.43.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

