Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 197.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $36,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paypal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,011,224,000 after buying an additional 184,624 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in Paypal by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $836,773,000 after buying an additional 364,366 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,690,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,900,000 after buying an additional 198,134 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,882,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $311,779,000 after buying an additional 50,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Paypal by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,857,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,119,000 after buying an additional 63,796 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL opened at $97.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,627,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

