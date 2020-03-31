Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 182.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,675 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $19,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Waste Management by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 306,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 85,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.43.

Shares of WM stock opened at $94.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.27. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

