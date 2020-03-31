Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $28.58 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,350 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $28,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.90.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $137.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

