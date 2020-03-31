Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $35.27 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,552 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $35,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,545 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,788,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,926 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,410,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,034,000 after purchasing an additional 867,555 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $183.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.32.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

