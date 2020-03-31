Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $37.81 Million Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,411,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990,701 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.91% of B2Gold worth $37,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTG. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BTG shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.91.

Shares of BTG opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.93.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $313.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

