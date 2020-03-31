Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 271.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $31,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,571.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after buying an additional 395,121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $6,070,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $268.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.91. The company has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. ASML Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $186.31 and a fifty-two week high of $319.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ASML from to in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.