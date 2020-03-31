Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 124,911 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 219.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,911 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $20,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADS. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,901,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 4,483.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,085,000 after acquiring an additional 224,196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,545,000 after acquiring an additional 175,721 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 520.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 158,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,816,000 after acquiring an additional 133,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 130,070 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sharen J. Turney bought 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,026.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,243 shares in the company, valued at $429,568.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura Santillan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,270.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,355 shares of company stock valued at $302,483. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.87. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADS shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities cut Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.88.

Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

