Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 29,350 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $23,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,740,000 after acquiring an additional 119,835 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 351,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,424,000 after acquiring an additional 76,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,917,000 after acquiring an additional 61,504 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 208,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,871,000 after acquiring an additional 61,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 306,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,530,000 after acquiring an additional 60,193 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Cowen increased their target price on Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $317.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.30. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $395.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

