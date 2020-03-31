Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 45,950 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 105.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $21,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,854 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $76,067,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,690,000 after purchasing an additional 98,770 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,476,000 after purchasing an additional 96,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,366,000 after purchasing an additional 88,196 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $206.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.16. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. UBS Group lowered their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.42.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

