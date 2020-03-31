Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,445,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,993 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $44,307,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,774,000 after purchasing an additional 765,113 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average is $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

