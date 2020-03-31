Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,419,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,209,565 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $25,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the third quarter valued at about $539,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 37,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Resource America Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 73,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Property Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 4.41%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.67%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

