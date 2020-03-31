Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 198,100 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 198,100 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Smith & Nephew worth $17,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 362.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of SNN opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.