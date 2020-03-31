Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 384,979 Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 384,979 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Chemours worth $17,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CC. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,139,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,874,000 after purchasing an additional 31,082 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,742,000 after purchasing an additional 116,537 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 707,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 648,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 117.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 337,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider E Bryan Snell purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cfra raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

Shares of CC opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. Chemours Co has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 2.20.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Research analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

