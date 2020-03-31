Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 38,800 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.67% of Colliers International Group worth $20,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIGI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

CIGI opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average of $74.00.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $928.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 260,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $12,086,847.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.