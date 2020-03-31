Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 431,814 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,624 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 431,814 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $24,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,160,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,692,000 after buying an additional 211,405 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,227,000 after buying an additional 84,184 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 255,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 328,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

RCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

