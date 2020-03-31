Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 51,750 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,568,076 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 51,750 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.64% of Canadian Solar worth $34,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,828 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSIQ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

CSIQ stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $908.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The solar energy provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the solar energy provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

