Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 68,500 Shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,500 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $21,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSV. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 699,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of FirstService by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 662,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 268,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 219,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 47,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. FirstService Corp has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.73.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.27. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.22%.

FSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on FirstService in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on FirstService from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.80.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

