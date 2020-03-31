Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 80,275 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,275 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Paychex worth $24,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 225,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $3,856,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.56. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

