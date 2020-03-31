Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 176,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $26,360,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in United Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in United Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in United Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 14,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

UTX opened at $98.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

