Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 66.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 304.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 76.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64,609 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.08.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $246.99 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

