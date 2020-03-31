Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Shares Gap Up to $77.90

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $76.08, but opened at $77.90. Consolidated Edison shares last traded at $80.73, with a volume of 2,426,190 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $20,911,510,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $298,802,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,144,000 after acquiring an additional 610,178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,368,000 after acquiring an additional 416,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,371,000 after acquiring an additional 382,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

