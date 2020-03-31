Credit Suisse Group Cuts Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $187.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $367.00 to $187.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $420.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Boeing to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $282.80.

Shares of BA stock opened at $152.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.16 and a 200-day moving average of $324.31. Boeing has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $398.66. The company has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.90, a P/E/G ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its stake in Boeing by 211.5% during the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 24,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

