Credit Suisse Group Raises Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $145.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $113.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Acuity Brands from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Acuity Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.66. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $147.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 446.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Acuity Brands by 15.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in Acuity Brands by 10.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 51,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

