CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after purchasing an additional 213,426 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,422,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,566,000 after purchasing an additional 76,376 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,835,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,471,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,132,000 after buying an additional 207,538 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCI opened at $148.06 on Tuesday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.57.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. New Street Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

